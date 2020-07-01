(Glenwood) -- It will be a few more weeks before the Mills County Courthouse fully reopens.
No formal action was taken at Tuesday's county board of supervisors meeting. But, consensus of the board and officials assembled Tuesday morning pointed toward a July 13th reopening. Early last month, the county initiated a soft reopening of the courthouse--a phased approach designed to meet the public demand for services, while protecting the county's employees and residents at the same time. Currently, county offices are open by appointment only, and visitors must fill out a screening questionnaire found on the county's website, as well as at the courthouse's north entrance. Mills County Emergency Management Coordinator Larry Hurst says safety measures are in place in each individual department.
"Using the courthouse as an example right now," said Hurst, "there's been measures for most departments with screens and stuff like that, Plexiglas, giving a level of protection to the employees--as long as they don't go outside of that level of protection to personally hand or serve something. So, there is a protection level there. Then, it's up to a department head whether they want to protect their employees with masks. That would be another assessment that each department would have to make, as a whole."
Hurst says reopening may require implementing procedures to control courthouse traffic--similar those in place at retail stores.
"We have the footprints down the aisle one way," he said. "They have their footprints on the floor. When I've gone to certain stores, people are subconsciously respecting that more true that not. At least locally, I've seen it. Other places, I haven't. But I think if the board elections to do that, with input from us all, we'll have to do the best we can to work with it as a stage."
While the number of COVID-19 cases in Mills County grew to 34 on Tuesday, Hurst says, eventually, the county must test the waters in reopening the courthouse.
"Sooner or later, we've got to get our confidence in what we've learned so far," said Hurst, "about self-protection, cleanliness, hygiene, basically sanitizing our area, and just be situational and aware to move forward, because we can't live in this pod forever."
While reopening on Monday, July 6th, was an option, it was not listed as an agenda item for Tuesday's meeting. Citing liability concerns, Mills County Attorney Naeda Elliott wants more protocol in place before more residents are allowed inside.
"I'm not going to meet with anybody in my office without having to wear a mask first," said Elliott. "I'm not going to meet with anyone without having them fill out a form, or take their temperature. But, those are the things I think we should all continue to do, and that would help mitigate the liability."
Formal action on a July 13th reopening is expected at the board's next regular meeting July 7th. During the coronavirus pandemic, each Mills County supervisors' meeting has been available on the county's Youtube channel.