(Glenwood) -- Mills County officials are looking at providing needed upgrades to the courthouse restrooms.
During its regular meeting this week, the Mills County Board of Supervisors approved architect services proposed by KPE Consulting Engineers to remodel the existing restrooms. Supervisor Richard Crouch says the board has been looking into the upgrades for some time, saying providing handicap-accessible restrooms has become a priority.
"We seem to be getting a lot more people in the courthouse for licenses, registration, and things like that," said Crouch. "So not having something accessible for someone that's in a wheel chair is not good and I think it's time to do something."
Crouch says the restroom's décor is also more or less identical to the amenities first constructed with the courthouse in the 1950s. But, Crouch says the belief is the county will not need to knock out any walls to expand the restrooms.
"We might have to go down to one stall because of the space that it takes for a handicap accessible (stall), which is fine," said Crouch. "I'm just glad we don't have to tear down walls or do anything like that."
While an exact cost for the project is still unknown at this time, Crouch says the county will utilize a fund specifically allotted for upgrades to the courthouse.
"We put in so much money a year in the courthouse fund to take care of the courthouse," said Crouch. "The building, heating, air conditioning, things like that, plumbing -- this is part of that --, the structure and the infrastructure for the courthouse. The funding will come from that."
Crouch says the hope is to have a detailed plan back from KPE by their June 14th meeting. In other facility upgrade news, the board also approved replacing the heating and cooling system at the county Sheriff's Office. Crouch says the move involves the modernization of the system -- which currently runs through multiple contractors -- and simplifying future repairs.
"We're going to take on one person and have them redo it and restructure it so that we have outfit to call," said Crouch. "A lot of it nowadays can be fixed remotely which will save us a lot of money as far as having a technician come all the time."
Crouch says work has already begun on the Sheriff's Office, and they expect it to be completed in the near future.