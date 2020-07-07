(Glenwood) -- Mills County reports an additional coronavirus case.
Mills County Public Health says the new confirmed case of COVID-19 reported Tuesday is in an adult, 18-to-40 years old. Officials say the virus was contracted through community spread. Mills County's coronavirus cases now number 37. This latest case comes on the eve of the Mills County Fair in Malvern Friday through Tuesday. Mills County Public Health Administrator Julie Lynes told the county's board of supervisors Tuesday morning her agency has been working with the county fair board on safety procedures, such as protocol for serving food in mass gatherings.
"We would like to have assurances that when food is served," said Lynes, "that people who are serving food are wearing masks and gloves, and taking the necessary precautions. We believe at any big event where crowds gather, the fair board has a plan. They will be putting announcements on regarding all the safe practices. They also plan to have signage at the front. So, we wish them well."
In addition, Mills County Public Health has been in touch with Glenwood and East Mills school officials in formulating Return to Learn plans, in regards to protecting students and staff.
"The schools' got a very complex situation going on," she said. "I think reopening is very difficult, in trying to manage all the strong opinions, and put the best safe practices in place that are reasonable to do with young children, and what with the staff and administration expect. It's hard to merge all those things together in one plan that's practical, and best practiced."
County officials say 1,994 residents have been tested for COVID-19 as of Tuesday.