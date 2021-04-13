(Glenwood) -- Some mixed news from one KMAland county's latest COVID-19 report.
Mills County Public Health reported 17 additional coronavirus cases for the week ending Tuesday. That's a jump from the six new cases reported last week, and increases the county's total confirmed case numbers to 1,574. However, the county reports only 23 current active COVID cases this week, versus 81 last week. And, the county's total recovered cases are at 1,499--up 23 from last year. Also, the county's 14-day positivity rate has dropped from 7.4.% last week to 6.4% this week. Mills County Public Health Administrator Julie Lynes tells KMA News she continues to see positive signs in terms of COVID mitigation efforts--especially from younger people.
"I am constantly impressed with our school-aged kids and young adults," said Lynes. "They seem to have no problem with it, and it's almost become routine with that population. I think that that's really had some positive outcomes with, you know, not having much infection right now with the schools, and staying on top of that."
Lynes and her office continues to stress the importance of vaccinations. For those still unsure about receiving a shot, the Iowa Department of Public Health is partnering with Iowa State University and the University of Iowa for special sessions providing the facts and answering questions regarding COVID vaccinations. Lynes says the videoconferencing sessions take place April 17th, 19th and 24th.
"There will be opportunities to speak with medical experts," said Lynes, "and those at the two difference universities, so they can find out more about the vaccine's creation, its safety, and what it will mean to vaccinated for you and the ones that you love."
Registration for each session is available at iowacovidinfo.org. Lynes adds Tuesday's announcement that the IDPH is pausing the Johnson & Johnson vaccine due to reports of blood clots issues will have no impact on the county's next vaccination clinic scheduled this weekend, in which the Moderna vaccine will be administered. The clinic takes place Saturday morning at 9 at Glenwood's former Shopko Building. For vaccination appointments, go to millscountyiowa.gov.