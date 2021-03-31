(Glenwood) -- Mills County's coronavirus cases have been a roller coaster ride over the past few weeks.
Mills County Public Health's weekly report indicated 23 new COVID-19 cases for the week ending Tuesday. That's down from 28 new cases reported for the week ending March 23rd, and it stops a recent spike in cases. Five new cases were indicated in the March 9th report, followed by 16 additional cases a week later. Mills County Emergency Management Coordinator Larry Hurst cited numerous reasons for the recent spurt in a recent interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program.
"Maybe it's just people are getting out more," said Hurst. "Maybe they're getting exposed. I know this has been going on for a year. It has been really tough on the world, actually, even with our local economy. We have to be really vigilant. I think some of it has to do with that."
This week's report noted a decline in the 14-day positivity rate from 11.5% last week to 9.3% reported on Tuesday. Hurst says the county hopes COVID case numbers continue to drop.
"We're hoping that number continues to go down," he said, "that the 14-day percentage rate goes down, and we hope that people maintain a level of sound vigilance on masks and protecting themselves, and also on getting the vaccine, getting the shots to protect themselves. We hope they make sound decisions to do that."
The number of vaccination doses administered to Mills County residents as of this week totals 6,190, which is up from more than 5,000 doses reported last week. Hurst says it's very important to stick needles in as many arms as possible.
"We know there will be a percentage of people that will not want it," said Hurst, "and of course, then we have the issue with the youth. You know, the demographic of the under-18 year-old has yet to be determined, when and how they'll receive the vaccine. So, that element of it is another number that's out there."
Mills County officials say this week will be the last week for vaccinating individuals over 65 years old, plus disabled individuals and those with underlying health conditions to receive priority vaccinations. Anyone who qualifies in any of these groups should register for an appointment at millscountyiowa.gov, or through the Mills County Public Health Facebook page, or by calling the county's vaccine hotline, 712-274-3643.