(Glenwood) -- Mills County is among the areas experiencing the recent increase in COVID-19 cases.
After hovering near zero throughout most of the summer, the county's 14-day COVID positivity rate is at 8.3% as of Monday. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Mills County Public Health Administrator Julie Lynes tells KMA News the upward trend in cases is noticeable in the number of free test kits provided by her office in recent weeks.
"We're giving out 20-plus tests on a given day," said Lynes. "So, what we're seeing is, we're really seeing a lot of individuals who are symptomatic, and who want to get tested and find out where they stand with COVID-19. That's a big increase that we've seen just in the last week."
Lynes also notes a shift in the COVID case demographics. One year ago, elderly residents ages 80 and over were the hardest-hit group. In the last seven days, Lynes says the majority of cases have fallen in the 18-to-40 age group--61%. She adds the virus will remain a public health challenge entering the fall months.
"We're coming into a fall season where there are large indoor group activities," she said. "This disease is not going away anytime soon--even if we're tired of it, even if we want it gone. We cannot ignore the reality of it, and its presence. But, there's a lot we can do to manage and minimize its consequences."
Lynes says mask wearing and vaccinations remain the best defense against COVID. Currently, Mills County's vaccination rates stands at 41.5%. While saying it's important for all citizens to be immunized, she adds it's particularly crucial for youth ages 12-to-19, in order to stay in school.
"We're coming into the fall season," said Lynes. "We've got lots of sports going on, we've got lots of close contact. We want to keep kids in the classroom, and keep their school life as normal as possible. That availability of vaccine is going to go a long way in accomplishing that goal."
Anyone with questions regarding vaccinations in Mills County should contact Mills County Public Health at 712-527-9699. You can hear the interview with Julie Lynes here: