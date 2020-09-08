(Glenwood) -- Despite additional coronavirus cases, Mills County officials are encouraged over a slight decrease in one statistic.
Mills County Public Health reported 11 new coronavirus cases for the week ending Tuesday, for a total of 138 positive cases since March. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Mills County Public Health Administrator Julie Lynes says officials are pleased with a decline in the county's 14-day positivity rate.
"We currently have 91 individuals that have recovered," said Lynes, "and, I'm very happy to report that our 14-day rolling positivity rate is at 6%. So, that's gone down over a percent the last couple of weeks. So, I'm really happy to see that number going down."
The county's positivity rate last week totaled 7.8%. Of the new cases, one is age 0-to-18, while three others are 19-to-40 years old. Another three cases are in the 41-to-60 year-old range, while four are older adults age 61-to-80. Lynes says residents continue to do simple things to mitigate the spread of COVID-19--including mask wearing, washing hands and social distancing.
"I think that we have, you know, some fatigue dealing with COVID-19," she said. "But, we have to keep our guard up. We are just really focused on keeping our kids in school, and keeping our activities as safe as we can, and doing all that we can to reduce unnecessary risks. Having said all that, we are in a very fluid situation, and we are going to have to work really hard to keep that downward trend."
Mills County Public Health has assisted the county's school districts for planning for the return of students and staff. Lynes also commends the district's school districts for "reimagining events" in order to ensure safety at the start of the academic year.
"They are marking off seating, so that there's greater physical distance," said Lynes. "You know, they're looking at controlling the size of crowds, and just being kind of creative in looking at how we're going to move forward. The schools are working really hard to give kids a sense of normalcy, and still have some really practice given where we are with COVID-19."
Glenwood High School plans an altered Homecoming parade later this month, including a more residential route away from the city's square, and an increased length to encourage greater spacing between spectators. Lynes, however, warns that events with large gatherings still carry high risks of exposure.
"You know, it's kind of a high-risk activity, having big groups of people," she said. "But, if we're going to move forward with it, Mills County Public Health has offered guidance with mitigation, with plans to put in place. You want the environment set up so that people can comply with all of those good mitigation efforts."
You can hear the full interview with Julie Lynes on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.