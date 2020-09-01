(Glenwood) -- An Omaha woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Mills County Monday evening.
The Mills County Sheriff's Office says the accident occurred shortly after 7 p.m., when a 2017 Chevy Cruze driven by 19-year-old Hannah Eakin was southbond on 300th Street. As it approached the intersection with Epperson Avenue, the driver attempted to make a left turn. The vehicle slid into the south ditch and struck a drainage tube, causing it to roll onto its roof.
Eakin was taken by ambulance to Council Bluffs Mercy Hospital. A passenger in the car refused medical attention. Authorities say both occupants were wearing seatbelts.