Mills County Deputies Receive 'Life Saving Awards'

(Glenwood) -- The Mills County Sheriff's Office recently recognized two of its deputies for going above and beyond their duties.
The Sheriff's Office honored Deputies Zac Buttercase and Alex Killpack Tuesday with Life Saving Awards for their actions in saving the lives of two individuals. The honor came after events in March when the pair of deputies assisted an individual who was at risk of drowning and following a 911 call for a welfare check on an elderly individual. Buttercase tells KMA News he is honored by the recognition.
"I didn't even have any idea that it was coming," said Buttercase. "After the incidents, Deputy Killpack was on FTO (Field Training Officer) with me at the time, and due to his actions and the way he handled everything, I thought he was very deserving of the award. I put in a request to my supervisors, and obviously our supervisors were more than happy to put that in for him, and included me into them as well."
On March 6th, Buttercase says dispatch had received a pair of 911 hang-up calls and sent Killpack and himself to where the calls were pinging. Upon arrival, Buttercase says Killpack located the individual lying on the bank of a pond.
"We called for a rescue squad, and Deputy Killpack and myself ran down to the bank and commandeered a couple of canoes to get to the other side because that trail was impassible for our patrol cars," said Buttercase. "We were able to get to the other side, drag the patient to the canoe, and paddle back across the pond to get him to the rescue units where he was life flighted."
The following day, Buttercase says a call came in regarding an elderly male who had not communicated with his respective contacts for an extended period. After assisting him in seeing through an elevated window, Buttercase says Killpack thought he could hear someone inside the building, prompting them to make the "executive decision" of forced entry.
Buttercase commended the actions of Killpack for the care provided following the location of the individual.
"Making sure that the patient was comfortable until EMS personnel were able to arrive," said Buttercase. "Really giving the patient a sense of encouragement knowing that EMS was on their way. The demeanor of the patient went from immediately scared because he didn't know if anyone was every going to find him, to a sense of relief."
While he was honored to be recognized, Buttercase says it was just another day on the job, in which their primary objective is to save lives.
"We chose this career because we have a very strong passion to help people and help the public," said Buttercase. "It just makes us feel good when we're able to do that and see a sense of relief. The amount of courage it took for Deputy Killpack to make decisions on an FTO and everything is just great."
Buttercase says the actions of Killpack, who was still an FTO at the time, helped him excel through the training program to his current status as Deputy.