(Glenwood) -- Mills County is the latest area county looking for ways to boost rural housing stock.
Meeting in regular session last week, the Mills County Board of Supervisors approved the formal designation of an Urban Renewal Area near the intersection of Barrus Road and 30th Street. Supervisors chair Richard Crouch says Craig Nakamoto approached the board previously in hopes for them to designate the area for him to build more housing. Crouch says the most significant benefit is the opportunity to expand the housing offered in a rural part of county.
"It's going to help us with the housing in Mills County, because everybody you talk to it seems like there's more and more people moving out into rural areas," Crouch said. "This is a rural setting, and yet it's only two miles from a major highway that runs into Council Bluffs and Interstate 29. So, we'll have a lot of commuters that we feel will move in there."
Crouch says Nakamoto has been working in the area for some time now, with this being just the latest development project.
"He has a convenience store out there in that area, and he's also developed most of it already," Crouch said. "This is just in addition to what he had planned about 10 to 15 years ago. We had a little trouble in the 1980s and 90s where things kind of fell apart, and we're just now getting back to where we can do something with it."
However, Crouch says it is still too early to tell how many housing units Nakamoto will install within the urban renewal area.
Along with those previous developments, Crouch says Nakamoto has already added a crucial part of the puzzle in getting houses built, especially in a rural area.
"He put in the water lines several years ago, and this really allows him to make the lots smaller, and get more housing in an area," Crouch said. "You know the disbursement of water to rural areas is a very important thing to Mills County."
Per Iowa code, the board held a public hearing, approved a resolution stating the purpose of the area and the proposed project, and approved an ordinance providing the division of taxes levied on taxable property in the urban renewal area.