(Glenwood) -- Mills County has begun discussions on how to use funding dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday, the Mills County Board of Supervisors had a pair of items on the agenda pertaining to the federal COVID-19 relief dollars. This spring, President Biden signed the American Rescue Plan into law with funding going towards city and county governments to offset losses in the COVID-19 pandemic. Mills County's portion of that money includes just over $1.4 million.
With the project limitations the federal government has put forward, Supervisors chair Richard Crouch tells KMA News one of the bigger concerns is making sure proposed projects fit into the guidelines.
"Our biggest, I guess you could call, problem, is making sure we're spending the money for the right things that the government has set forth for us," Crouch said. "That's quite a challenge, some things we'd like to pay for you know, they call it infrastructure, but it's tough for me as a supervisor to not look at bridges, roads, and equipment and things, but those kinds of things don't qualify."
Crouch says the first item the board discussed and agreed upon pursuing is the digitization of records as presented by County Recorder Lu Ann Christiansen.
"We're definitely going to do that, we haven't said anything in the minutes and stuff, we just agreed as a board that this is something that needs to be done and we can use this money for it," Crouch said. "In a sense it won't be at the expense of the taxpayers. We'll get up to date and won't have to worry about it."
Later in the meeting, Crouch says the board also discussed the possibility of expansion for the Mills County Public Health Department which had recently been relocated.
"We moved public health and the resource center down to what we call the County Annex Building now, and they've pretty well outgrown their capacity," Crouch said. "With the COVID money we can tie this to as far as adding on to the building, for basically vaccination purposes you know some place to do it in without looking for a building to use."
Other projects under consideration from the board include upgrades in the county's IT department as well as a camera expansion for the Mill's County Sheriff's Department.
Crouch says the board will continue discussion on other potential projects on upcoming agendas.