(Glenwood) -- Mills County is looking for opportunities to boost retainment for their 911 services.
Meeting in regular session earlier this week, the Mills County Board of Supervisors discussed a potential memorandum of understanding, or MOU, for the Mills County 911 Communication Center. Supervisors Chair Richard Crouch says the MOU discussion comes as some 911 operators have left or are considering moving on from Mills County.
"We've had one or two that have left the position for better pay in other counties and stuff," Crouch said. "We got to step up and raise our pay scale so that we don't lose these people that we've been training."
Crouch says while the county is happy to see operators climb the corporate ladder, they also would like not have investments in training continuing to walk away.
"You work with somebody for six months to have them as an operator in your county, you're putting a lot of time and effort into what they're learning," Crouch said. "Sure, we like to see people move on and better themselves, but we'd also like to retain what we have."
During Tuesday's meeting and discussion on the MOU, Crouch says the supervisors did come to an understanding that raising hourly pay may be the answer.
"Just so we have an understanding that if we're going to train these people, we don't want them to leave," Crouch said. "The understanding was that if we have to increase our pay per hour, or whatever it takes to keep them, that's what we're going to do."
Crouch says no formal action was taken on the MOU at Tuesday's meeting, and while a specific timetable hasn't been established, he adds the county has no intention to wait around to allow for more operators to leave the county.
Currently the Mills County 911 Center consists of nine personnel with Public Safety Answering Points in Glenwood, Emerson, Hastings, Henderson, Malvern, Mineola, Pacific Junction, and Silver City.