(Glenwood) -- A Mills County dispatcher was recently recognized for her part in saving a child's life late last year.
During the Mills County Board of Supervisors' meeting earlier this week, Chief Deputy Josh England set aside time to honor Telecommunicator Dawn Christensen with a Lifesaving Award on behalf of the Mills County Sheriff's Office for her actions as a dispatcher on December 22nd, 2022. England says at around 10:50 a.m. that day, a call came in from Silver City of a child not breathing.
"It was a transfer from Pottawattamie County and it says they were unable to hear because all they could hear was screaming in the background that their 2-year-old was not breathing and that the child was turning blue," said England. "They were having a tough time getting the address and once Dispatcher Christensen was able to determine where that was, she was able to get rescue and law enforcement paged out."
After first responders were dispatched, England says Christensen was able to stay calm and guided the parents through getting the child breathing again even before medical crews or law enforcement arrived on the scene.
"At some point the child started breathing again but was still choking," he said. "(Christensen) was able to use her dispatching skills, go through her protocols, and walk the parents through how to clear that child's airway and eventually save that child's life."
England added Christensen is one of many dispatchers that make their and other first responder's jobs possible.
"Unfortunately, dispatchers are the unsung heroes -- nobody thinks about them and they don't show up on scene, but they're dealing with everything behind the books," England emphasized. "Fire and Rescue, law enforcement -- we couldn't do it without them."
A long-time employee with the dispatch center, Christensen has been working with Mills County since September 2002.