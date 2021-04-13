(Glenwood) – Two suspects were arrested on drug charges in Mills County Tuesday.

The Mills County Sheriff’s Office says 31-year-old Melvin Stewart Alexander and 33-year-old Waymond Lee Foster Sr. of Creston were arrested for possession of a controlled substance. Alexander faces an additional charge of fugitive from justice. The arrests took place near the intersection of 195th Street and U.S. Highway 34 at around 2:15 a.m.

Alexander is being held in the Mills County Jail without bond. Foster was released after posting $2,000 bond.

