(Glenwood) -- Two Council Bluffs residents are in custody following a drug investigation in Mills County.
The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 66-year-old Jackie Lee Ward and 59-year-old Vicki Kay Delezene were arrested Monday for delivery of methamphetamine and failure to affix a drug tax stamp. Both suspects were arrested following the completion of an extended investigation into the sale and distribution of illegal narcotics. During the investigation, authorities say undercover deputies conducted a controlled purchase of more than a half-pound of meth from the suspects. Both subjects were taken into custody following the delivery without issue.
Ward and Delezene are being held in the Mills County Jail on $30,000 bond each. Authorities add the vehicle used in the commission of the delivery and related U.S. currency were seized during the investigation.