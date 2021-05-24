(Glenwood) -- Three drug-related arrests were reported in Mills County over the weekend.
Two of the arrests took place early Sunday morning. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 46-year-old Michael Leo Pickens of Shenandoah and 40-year-old Haley Ann Haynes of Clarinda were arrested for possession of a controlled substance. Pickens faces an additional charge of interference with official acts. The arrests took place on 195th Street shortly after 2:20 a.m. Both suspects are held in the Mills County Jail. Bond on Pickens is set at $10,300, while Haynes is in custody on $10,000 bond.
A Clarinda man was apprehended in a separate incident early Saturday evening. The sheriff's office says 44-year-old Shane Michael Searl was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while a license is denied or revoked. Searl was arrested on Highway 34 shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday. He was released from the Mills County Jail after posting $2,000 bond.