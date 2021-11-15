(Glenwood) -- A narcotics search resulted in the arrests of two suspects in Mills County.
The Mills County Sheriff's Office reports 35-year-old Dane Eugene Matthew Hansen and 39-year-old Michelle Lee Szymarek, both of Glenwood, were taken into custody Sunday afternoon. A narcotics search warrant at the residence of 24128 Kane Avenue outside Glenwood, revealed a marijuana grow in the the basement of the residence along with methamphetamine, firearms, and several items of drug paraphernalia.
Hansen and Szymarek were both taken into custody and transported to the Mills County Jail without further incident. The Glenwood Police Department assisted with the incident.