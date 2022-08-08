(Glenwood) -- Mills County economic development officials are hopeful a newly designated site near Glenwood can entice "world-class" businesses to enter southwest Iowa.
Late last week, in partnership with the Iowa Economic Development Authority, MidAmerican Energy, and other stakeholders, the Mills County Economic Development Foundation announced a 1,700-acre area now known as Mills Crossing just east of Glenwood north of U.S. Highway 34, designated for potential businesses. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Mills County Economic Development Foundation Executive Director Marco Floreani says the site has been years in the making.
"You do your do diligence, you work with the Iowa Economic Development Authority on their site certification program and make sure you have all the answers about the site because there's a lot of questions that industries have," said Floreani. "So we put together this package and submitted it almost like it a test, it gets reviewed, we answer more questions, and then if they decide it's certifiable, they'll certify it. We just launched it last week."
Floreani says the proximity to transportation corridors was critical in determining the site's location.
"It's not too far from Interstate-29 and that was really important because Interstate-29 is a huge asset for Mills County and southwest Iowa just from a transit corridor," said Floreani. "As well as the railroad, we have BNSF going north to south and east to west right near I-29, so we have the east-west line near our site."
He adds the potential workforce for the businesses includes nearly 1 million workers within a 60-minute driving distance.
As they move into the next extensive phase of marketing the new Mills Crossing, Floreani says economic development officials aren't afraid to be "picky" with the types of businesses they bring in due to the size and proximity to the Omaha metro area.
"We're looking for 'world-class' employers and the site went live last week, so now is kind of the next phase of marketing that to industry that might be growing, and there's a lot of industry growing right now," said Floreani. "We're excited about the opportunities that might come and the chance to continue to share more about what makes Mills County a great place to locate a business."
According to state officials, MidAmerican Energy covers the area with electric and natural gas systems. But, Floreani says additional infrastructure needs or opportunities could arise.
"Some industries may need more water or power than what's currently available at the site, so you'll have to make improvements there, and that also applies with storm water or sewer as well," said Floreani. "And then depending on the amount of employees there, there's always improvements to (Highway 34) that will be looked at and asked for by potential industry just top make the site more accessible."
Additionally, fiber optics lines are also accessible through Western Iowa Networks. More information and a site map can be found on the Iowa Economic Development Authority website. The full interview with Floreani is available below.