(Glenwood) -- Mills County officials are hoping some contested races on the local and state level buoys voter turnout in Tuesday's primary election.
For the past week, the county's election workers have participated in last-minute training prior to the June 7 election. While saying turnout for primary elections traditionally isn't "fabulous," Mills County Auditor Carol Robertson hopes it will be bigger than the last primary held during COVID-19 two years ago.
"You know, the last time we did this was during COVID," said Robertson. "So, it's kind of hard to determine what we're going to see as far as people going out. I've heard a lot of interest, so I'm hoping that people must be planning to go to the polls."
Among other races, Mills County voters must decide the matchup for the county supervisor's GOP nomination between incumbent Richard Crouch and challenger Sandi Winton. Robertson says all of the county's usual precincts are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
"We went back to all our original polling places," said Robertson. "We had condensed them during the COVID time, but now we're back at all of our regular polling sites. We have, through the Secretary of State's Office, sent out new cards to everyone, so that they're aware of where their polling sites are. We sent one to all of them, because some were affected and some weren't, and it was much easier to send out a card to everyone."
Robertson says 275 absentee ballots had been returned to her office as of Friday. She says the remaining ballots must arrive at her office before the polls close Tuesday evening.
"If there are people that have absentee ballots out, they need to get those to us by the close of election on Tuesday," said Robertson, "so that those ballots can be counted. We've been contacting individuals, letting them know that they need to get their ballot in. And, we've had several come in. I don't know what the total is right now as far as what is out versus what was. We've had about 20 yesterday (Thursday), and I'm pretty sure we had more come in today (Friday), so that's going down."
Anyone with questions regarding Tuesday's primary should call the Mills County Auditor's Office at 712-527-3146.