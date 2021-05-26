(Glenwood) -- Mills County officials are transitioning to a different format for COVID-19 vaccinations.
Mills County Public Health says the final vaccination clinic in Glenwood's former Shopko building takes place Thursday morning at 10. On-line scheduling is available through the county's website, and walk-ins are invited. After this week, all Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccinations will be offered at the county public health office at 403 Railroad Avenue in Glenwood. Residents should call 712-527-9699 to schedule an appointment.
In a recent interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program, Mills County Public Health Administrator Julie Lynes says the former retail building was the perfect location for COVID shot clinics.
"The parking is great," said Lynes. "Everything's at ground level. We've got a really good flow of traffic. We've had an unbelievable response as far as volunteers, and people being willing to come in and assist us. It's been a really smooth operation. It could not have gone any better."
In addition, officials say the Pfizer vaccine is available to anyone 12 and over at the Glenwood Hy-Vee pharmacy, while the Moderna vaccine is available to individuals age 18 and over at Kohl's in Malvern. As of Tuesday, 5,020 Mills County residents have been fully vaccinated, or 33.3% of the county's population.
The weekly report issued Tuesday also listed another COVID-related death in an elderly resident 60-to-79. The latest fatality brings the county's coronavirus pandemic death toll to 23.