(Glenwood) -- While it intends to wait on enforcing any policy, Mills County is the latest government entity to address pressing COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
During its regular meeting Tuesday morning, the Mills County Board of Supervisors held a lengthy discussion on a regulation established by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration requiring employers with 100 or more employees to follow a vaccine or test and masking guideline. A federal court had previously placed a stay on the regulation, but the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals then lifted the stay on December 17th. Supervisors Chair Richard Crouch provided KMA News with the board's reasoning to formally establish a potential policy.
"To approve in good faith pursuant to a federal government mandate, the OSHA COVID-19 vaccination, testing, and face covering policy enforcement, contingent on Supreme Court ruling," Crouch said.
The United States Supreme Court is expected to hear oral arguments for the case on Thursday, where another stay could potentially be put in place. Crouch says the county is waiting to see what comes of the case before formally adopting the policy for the county.
"Right now it's sitting on the shelf, and nothing will happen to it depending on the ruling in the Supreme Court," Crouch said. "We felt that should be ready to roll because we didn't want to do it last minute, but a lot things could still in this thing before it's put into effect."
Qualified employers, including Mills County, which has 138 employees, have a deadline of January 10th to comply before fines are handed down, should a stay not be placed by the Supreme Court Thursday.
However, Crouch says those in favor of the regulations at the meeting Tuesday were hard to come by, and many expressed concerns over the federal agency telling counties how to "take care of their own people."
"You know one lady said, 'why can't we take care of our own people, why do we have to be told or pushed into a corner to take care of our people,'" Crouch said. "That was one of the big issues is why are we being pushed into this."
Crouch says he and the board hope the regulation isn't even something they need to worry about after Thursday.
"We'll just sit back and look and listen, and see what we called the jury comes up with," Crouch said. "And we're all in hopes that nothing materializes from it, and let's the people have their say in what they do."
Mills County follows suit to several area counties, including Page County, to formally establish a policy should implementation be necessary on Monday.