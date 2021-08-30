(Glenwood) -- Mills County is expanding their IT Department to include a new support specialist.
Meeting in regular session last week, the Mills County Board of Supervisors approved the hiring of Donald Hull as the new full-time IT Support Specialist for the county. IT Director Patrick Binns tells KMA News, the hiring comes off a few years of work to get the position going. Binns says the position will allow for more support for county employees.
"Just a general increase in IT services that are kind of being necessitated by remote workforce, COVID changes, a variety new cyber security laws and compliance requirements," Binns said. "(We) just needed help filling in those additional duties, and we finally got this position approved this year, and we're moving forward."
Binns says Hull brings a solid background to the position.
"We got a young man who's got some good experience in IT, (he's) just getting started out here in the last few years, but he's been growing his experience, and has a lot of room, I think, to continue that with us," Binns said. "He's currently working at the CROCS Center in south Omaha as their IT on-site specialist. He's a good, young man and we're excited to get him started."
Binns said the general duties for the position will cover a wide variety of IT issues within the county.
"He'll be kind of our first line of support for help desk-type support requests, software or hardware support issues, he'll be monitoring data backups and responding to issues there," Binns said. "Helping us audit our workstation inventory, (and) audit-to-email quarantine requests from end users."
Hull will be on-call 24/7 due to support for law enforcement and 911 support, but will also have daily duties Monday through Friday from 8-to-4.
Binns says Hull is set to begin work with the county on September 7th.