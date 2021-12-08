(Glenwood) -- After COVID-19 put a stretch on public health departments across the country, Mills County is looking to bolster their own.
During its regular session Tuesday morning, the Mills County Board of Supervisors discussed potential plans for expansion at the Public Health Department building at 403 Railroad Avenue in Glenwood. In 2020, the department was relocated to its current location from the Resource Center to allow for a nicer facility and more community accessibility. However, Public Health Administrator Julie Lynes says while it does serve well on several levels, they have quickly outgrown the facility.
"We are pretty full in this building, and we've got departments that are actually in big closets, and it's working, you know we've been able to make it work," Lynes said. "But one thing we have seen in the last year that we've been here, is that when we need to do big activities like vaccine clinics, we've had to go offsite like the Shopko building and Kaufman Hall."
Also located in the same building are the county I.T. and Economic Development Departments. Supervisors Chair Richard Crouch says the board intends to utilize COVID relief dollars to expand the facility for all three departments.
"We're going to use some of our (American Rescue Plan) money for the funding for it, and we feel it is a necessity after going through this COVID thing, where we need to improve our health area," Crouch said.
Crouch says the county hopes to finish out the basement below the facility with the American Rescue Plan funding.
Lynes says the COVID-19 pandemic greatly emphasized the need for a larger facility in the county.
"So our number one job is to serve the residents of our county and to be a public facing building, we want ease of access for people to come in and out of our building," Lynes said. "When we do events such as vaccine shots of any kind, public meetings, it's very important that our building is easily accessible, that it's handicap equipped, and that we can have the physical space to meet the demands of what we do here at public health."
Lynes says the project is still in the early phases as costs for the potential expansions continue to be explored.
Crouch says the county had been tossing the idea of expansion around ever since receiving the ARP funding. However, he says the board felt it was finally time for the county to step up and begin utilizing the relief dollars on a larger scale.