(Glenwood) -- Mills County officials are pleading with the public to rally around coronavirus mitigation efforts.
As of Monday, the state's coronavirus website statistics showed 80 new COVID-19 cases in the county, bringing the total number of cases thus far to 783, with a 14-day positivity rate of 25%. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Mills County Public Health Administrator Julie Lynes says her agency is dealing with a divided camp in attempting to control community spread.
"I think we have a large part of our population that's very vigilant," said Lynes, "that's very mindful, and doing all those mitigation strategies. Then, I think we have another group of people who maybe are not taking it as serious. There is this factor that it's becoming stressful, and it's feeling isolating, and I think there's parts of the public that are growing weary of it."
Lynes says one of the issues public health officials are dealing with involves "quarantine fatigue." She says isolating following COVID exposure is critical.
"If you've been exposed to COVID-19," she said, "it's absolutely critical that you stay home for those 14 days, self isolate, and monitor the symptoms to spread the disease. And, you know, people that get infected by COVID-19 can spread it to others, even when they're not showing any symptoms."
Often times, Lynes says COVID patients experience delayed symptoms.
"I can't tell you how many individuals that have been close contacts," said Lynes. "They feel great on day one, they feel great on day five. It's around day seven, eight, nine, 10--which is kind of when it's human nature to let your guard down a little. But, that's when we see a lot of symptom onset. You know, if you're a close contact, and you isolate for those 14 days, it's really important that you do the whole 14-day period, because that's the incubation cycle for COVID-19."
Lynes adds wearing face coverings is the key to containment of community spread.
"Whether or not we can get a mask mandate is a particularly politically charged issue right now," she said. "But, what I can say is, it works. It's an effective strategy, and it would really help us get our numbers under control if we could get more compliance with mask wearing--not only when we're out in public, and going into businesses, but anytime you're going to be within six feet of somebody you don't live with, you should be wearing a mask."
Mills County residents with questions regarding COVID-19 should contact Mills County Public Health at 712-527-9699. You can hear the full interview with Julie Lynes on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.