(Malvern) -- The Mills County Fair is now underway at the Mills County Fairgrounds in Malvern, Iowa as fair season begins to kick into full gear.
Mary Bolton, the Mills County fair board secretary, said even though their respective county still had a somewhat reduced event last year, it is exciting to have the full event back in action for 2021.
"It's wonderful, and I think all the families are going to say the same thing," Bolton said. "Last year, we were one of the counties that did pretty much have a fair as much as we could. We had to eliminate some of the hands-on areas, but other than that we had all our livestock shows and kept our animals lying around."
Livestock shows began today, July 9th, but fair activities will run all the way through next Tuesday, and Bolton said this weekend is going to be jam-packed as they return to being in full swing.
"Saturday we have a fun run, the horse show is Saturday, the goat show is on Saturday, and the always popular baby contest," Bolton said. "That is a contest at any fair that always tops the charts."
Other previous fan favorites over the weekend include the egg rolling competition on Saturday and motocross Saturday night, which will feature a new addition this year with three monster trucks.
Abby Sorensen, the Mills County extension director, said the 4-H kids that partake in the fair activities make the Mills County fair a must-see.
"So we got great 4-H'ers that are heavily involved not only in the livestock, but there's kids that have static projects that they have brought yesterday to exhibit and now they brought their livestock," Sorensen said. "So there's some very well rounded 4-H'ers. When they're excited it gets all of us excited."
While the Fair Board did resort to notes from 2019 in preparation for this year's fair, Sorensen said thanks to a strong group effort during last year's more limited fair, they were able to improve their operation in other ways, including sanitation.
The fair will run from today, July 9th through Tuesday, July 13th. The Mills County Fairgrounds can be found just south of Malvern on the east side of Main Street.