(Malvern) -- While many county fairs have altered their plans due to concerns over COVID-19, Mills County Youth Coordinator Alycne Boban says their fair will go on as planned.
"We have been following closely with the governor's proclamation as well as public health and CDC guidelines," Boban said. "We have been working diligently to figure out a way to have a fair while still following those guidelines, so our fair is still going."
The fair is slated to begin on July 10th in Malvern and will conclude on July 14th. It will feature events such as a barbecue, livestock shows, bingo and queen coronation along with much more.
Boban encourages those who choose to attend to practice social distancing.
"If you feel you can't social distance, we strongly suggest you wear a mask," Boban said. "Otherwise, we ask that you do maintain a six-foot social distance."
Boban adds the fairground staff will also enhance their usual sanitation protocols.
Anyone wishing for more information about the Mills County Fair can contact the extension office at 712-624-8616.