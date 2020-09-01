(Glenwood) -- Mills County continues to cope with its share of COVID-19 cases.
In its weekly report, Mills County Public Health announced that an additional 10 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the county. In terms of age breakdowns, three of the new cases range from birth to 18 years old, while six others are age 19-to-40. An additional case is 41-to-60.
The latest cases bring Mills County's total since March to 127. Of that total, 84 have recovered. A total of 3,073 residents have been tested thus far. Mills County's 14-day positivity rate totals 7.8%.