(Glenwood) -- Slick road conditions were responsible for an injury accident in Mills County over the weekend.
The Mills County Sheriff's Office says the two-vehicle accident occurred near the intersection of Highway 34 and 305th Street early Friday afternoon. Authorities say a 2018 Dodge Ram pickup driven by 38-year-old Howard Erickson of Omaha was eastbound on 34 when it lost control due to snowy road conditions, and struck a guard rail. A westbound 2004 Toyota driven by 46-year-old Jason Roark of Shenandoah was unable to avoid Erickson's vehicle in the westbound lane of the traffic.
Both vehicles collided head on. Both drivers were taken by Malvern and Glenwood Rescue to Jennie Edmunson Hospital in Council Bluffs.