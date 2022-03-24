(Glenwood) -- Mills County's public health administrator is staying on the job for a couple more months.
Earlier this month, Julie Lynes announced that she was retiring after 32 years with the agency effective March 31st. However, Lynes says her last day has been pushed back to May 31st at the request of the county's board of health to ensure a smooth leadership transition. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Lynes says she originally decided to retire in order to spend more time with her family.
"I feel very blessed to have worked here," said Lynes. "I work with very passionate, hard working partners--both internally in my office, and in the community."
Lynes succeeded Sheri Bowen as the county's public health administrator in March, 2020--just as COVID-19 entered the region. Lynes says her office "went for a ride" after the virus hit, and steering residents through the pandemic is a continuing challenge.
"Early on in the pandemic," she said, "information was coming out on a daily basis. Recommendations were changing all the time. It was an unknown disease. There was, you know, a high level of anxiety about was this going to come to Iowa, were we going to get cases in Mills County, were we prepared to respond with the right measures to protect our community, and contain the spread of the disease? That was definitely a challenge for us."
Lynes, however, says she's very proud of how her agency and the county met the challenge from coronavirus.
"I'm very proud of the way the county was able to respond to that," said Lynes. "We had a lot of dedicated people--both internally here at public health, and our partners in our community. You really saw that like in every response effort that we have--be it the flood or this COVID pandemic--there's a really beautiful thing that happens in an emergency, in that people come together, and they work as a team."
Currently, she says Mills County is in an "improved spot" in terms of COVID, with community levels of the virus considered low. However, cases are still being reported, and vaccines remain available to the public through public health and local pharmacies. More information is available from Mills County Public Health at 712-527-9699. You can hear the full interview with Julie Lynes here: