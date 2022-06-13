(Mills County) -- Some eye-popping rides will be rolling into Mills County this upcoming weekend.
The Mills County Heritage Car and Truck Show is slated for Saturday, June 18. During the show, visitors can view unique rides from both the past and present. On the KMA "Morning Show," Committee Secretary Eric Van Fleet says they'll have a number of categories for people to check out and sign up for.
"We have 12 classes from 1900 up through the present," said Van Fleet. "So, this is not an old car show. If you're proud of your 2015 vehicle, then bring it on down and register it."
Classes include Best Modified Car, Best Cruiser, Best Truck, and the Best Mills County Historical Car or Truck. The winners of each class receive a trophy crafted from car parts, and the runners-up will get an honorary plaque.
The Mills County Heritage Car and Truck Show isn't just all about fast cars and shiny trucks. Van Fleet mentions that the event also serves as way to assist in elevating the Mills County Historical Museum's status locally and nationally.
"We feel that the Mills County Museum is one of the finest county museums in Iowa, but we want to elevate to be one of the finest county museums in the country," said Van Fleet. "If you're going up against the Natural History Museum in Los Angeles or the Westchester County Museum in New York, we've got to step up our game and get a little funding. So, this is primarily a museum-funding event."
In addition to raising funds and awareness about the museum, Van Fleet says they'll use the afternoon to educate people about everything the museum offers, promote local businesses and the additional local attractions, and overall provide a fun summertime activity for families.
The car show opens to the public Saturday at 11 a.m. at Glenwood Lake Park. Car registration will be held prior to the show from 8-11 a.m., and the awards will be presented at 2:30 p.m. If you wish to sign up ahead of time, go to mchm.info and navigate to the "Car Show" tab. You can hear the full interview with Eric Van Fleet below.