(Glenwood) -- While some counties in the area have signed CO2 pipeline inspection agreements, Mills County is waiting for more information.
Meeting in regular session earlier this week, the Mills County Board of Supervisors discussed their options currently with a CO2 pipeline that will run through nearly 30 Iowa counties. Page and Fremont Counties have already signed letters of intent with ISG, Inc for providing inspection services during the lines construction, however, Mills County Supervisors Chair Richard Crouch says his board has some hesitations.
"The only thing that we were hesitant about was how the payments were going to be handled," Crouch said. "I just don't feel the county should put out the money, and then wait for the money to come back to us. You know, it's a money subject is what it amounts to with the board."
As presented to Mills County and others in the region, the inspection company would bill the county for the services monthly, and then the counties would turn around and bill the pipeline the same amount for reimbursement.
Crouch also says he feels the landowner meeting scheduled for October, 11th isn't as accessible as he'd like.
"(These) folks are asking people that are farming in that area to come clear to Malvern, Iowa when they have a nice community center in Henderson, Iowa and people wouldn't have to travel so far," Crouch said. "With all the flooding we've had, and all the funding stuff that we've had to go through for that, we're just a little leery of how they want to set this up."
Crouch says he hopes the meeting can provide more answers for the board as well as landowners.
"I'm going to be there because I feel it's important for the citizens of Mills County and the county board itself, with what they're asking of us to do in providing an inspector and things," Crouch said. "What does it consist of, I mean does our engineer, if we use him, is going to have to be sitting on spot? There's just a lot of questions unanswered."
Currently, Summit Carbon, the company hoping to install the pipeline, has a meeting scheduled on October 11th, at noon at the Lakin Community Center in Malvern, which Crouch says the board will likely use as a reference point in their decisions moving forward.