(Pacific Junction) -- Mills County authorities are investigating a hit-and-run wreck that took place Sunday evening.
The Mills County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the crash around 6 p.m. on 188th Street. Authorities say a 2022 International semi operated by 28-year-old Tarrion Byrd of Chicago was parked when a second vehicle struck it. The second vehicle then left the scene.
Authorities say video obtained from the semi show the second vehicle -- a semi and trailer -- attempted to back into a parking stall, hit the Byrd semi and caused damage to the cab, trailed and destroyed a tire. The sheriff's office says the second semi appears to be from George C. Potterfield Trucking in Monroe City, Missouri.
Deputies say they have called and left a message with the company. The crash remains under investigation.