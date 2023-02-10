(Glenwood) -- Mills County officials are getting the word out on an upcoming special election on a hotel/motel tax referendum.
Voters in the county's unincorporated areas go to the polls March 7th on the proposed 7% tax on hotel and motel rooms in the county. Andrew Rainbolt is the county's economic development director. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Rainbolt says Mills County would join other area counties and cities with a similar tax in place if approved by a simple majority.
"Most cities and counties that have hotels have a separate hotel lodging tax that's applied to room nights," said Rainbolt. "Every night you stay there, a 5-to-7% tax is paid by the folks that are visiting. So, we don't have that yet in Mills County. We know Red Oak has one, Fremont County has it, Pottawattamie County has it, Council Bluffs has it. So, we would like to put one in place. It would actually help us attract a hotel."
Proceeds from the tax would be used to bring a proposed hotel development to the county, as well as promote tourism.
"By state law, 50% of the revenue collected has to be used to support, grow or maintain tourism or tourism facilities in your area," he said. "We see this as not just a chance to help recruit a hotel, or incentivise a hotel, but also for the ongoing promotion and support of tourist activities across the county, and get more people to come and visit, and support tourism in Mills County."
Rainbolt estimates the tax would generate between $100,000 to $150,000 in yearly revenues. Plans call for locating the hotel somewhere in the vicinity of Interstate 29 and Highway 34. He says the I-29 corridor needs a hotel.
"We've got a long interstate frontage with three exits," said Rainbolt, "but we don't have any hotels along that interstate. We feel like we're missing out on an opportunity. We did some market analysis and went out and recruited some developers. So, one of the things they said was, hey, these hotel deals usually have some kind of public participation to lure them to come build here. One of the ways we can do that is by actually taxing the people who are staying at the future hotel, rather than by taxing the local citizens."
Supporters are holding a series of public meetings the next few weeks to publicize the upcoming election. Once such meeting took place Monday at Keg Creek Brewing in Glenwood. Other meetings take place February 22nd from 5-to-7 p.m. at Tobey Jack's Steakhouse in Mineola and March 1st from noon to 1 p.m. at the Classic Cafe and Art Church in Malvern. You can hear the full interview with Andrew Rainbolt here: