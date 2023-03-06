(Glenwood) -- Plans for a proposed hotel in Mills County may depend on the results of a special election Tuesday.
Voters in the county's unincorporated areas will decide the fate of a proposed 7% tax on the county's hotel and motel rooms. Proceeds from the tax would be used to lure a hotel development somewhere in the vicinity of the Interstate 29-Highway 34 business district, as well as promote tourism. Mills County Economic Development Director Andrew Rainbolt discussed the potential revenue generated from the tax in a recent interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program.
"We think--and I think it's kind of a conservative number--but somewhere between $100,000-to-$150,000 a year is what we think it could generate a year once it gets fully up and running," said Rainbolt. "That doesn't include, you know, other places that might be subject to the tax, such as airbnb's or any existing rental cabins, or things like that."
Rainbolt says other area counties and cities benefit from a similar levy.
"Looking at Fremont County, it looks to me like they brought in around $135,000 over the last 12 months down there," he said. "Red Oak brought in around $28,000 the last quarter. So, I think that's a pretty good estimate for us."
Rainbolt believes the tax's revenues would boost not only economic development but also the county's tourism efforts.
"People have to pay it anyway pretty much everywhere they go," said Rainbolt. "So, we would like to have it so when they stay at a hotel in Mills County, we can promote that revenue and help promote tourism. By state law, 50% of the revenue collected has to be used to support, grow or maintain tourism or tourism facilities in your area."
Only a simple majority is needed in order for the referendum to pass. Polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at three locations: Voters in Indian Creek, Deer Creek, White Cloud, Anderson, Silver Creek, Center and Rawles townships vote at the Lakin Community Center. Voters in Glenwood Township precincts 2 and 4 plus Plattville and Lyons Townships cast ballots at the Mills County Annex in Glenwood. And, St. John's Lutheran Church in Mineola is open for voters in Oak, St. Mary's and Ingraham townships. Anyone with questions should contact the Mills County Auditor's Office at 712-527-3146.