(Glenwood) -- Mills County fire officials are implementing a countywide burning ban beginning Thursday.
Mills County Emergency Director Gabe Barney says the ban will go into effect at 8 a.m. Thursday and prohibits all open burning within the county. Barney says abnormally dry air conditions, temperatures and high winds have combined to leave rural areas extremely dry. The ban was placed into effect following a vote of county fire chiefs and approval from the State Fire Marshal.
During the ban, residents are reminded to avoid using fireworks or other items that produce a flame or spark, avoid throwing cigarettes from moving vehicles and discontinue the burning of yard waste or other debris. Small recreational camp fires are permitted only if they are conducted in a brick, metal or heavy wire mesh fireplace. Those wishing to conduct open burning can obtain a permit from their local fire chief.
Violation of the burning ban can result in a citation or arrest for reckless use of fire or disobeying a burn ban.