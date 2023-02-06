(Glenwood) -- Mills County emergency management officials are hoping to curb further outbreaks of grass and brush fires in the county.
That's why the county Emergency Management Agency implemented a burn ban that went into effect at 4 a.m. this (Monday) morning. The ban prohibits open burning throughout the county, including within all city limits. Mills County EMA Director Gabe Barney tells KMA News the decision comes after speaking with the various fire chiefs throughout the county, who reported 15 grass fires throughout the county in the past week.
"There were a few large ones that required a lot of mutual aid going out to them," said Barney. "A lot of those were done through controlled burns that weren't submitted up to the county (communications) center and it started to put a pretty big strain on the fire departments around here. So, we sought to implement it for preventative purposes because even if you can stop one that's a good deal."
While open burning is banned, those wishing to do so can still obtain a permit through their local fire district chief, allowing them to conduct the burn if the chief believes conditions are safe to do so.
While January was wetter than expected, Barney says conditions have started to dry up in the past couple of weeks. Additionally, windy conditions could make the situation more prime for brush or grass fires.
"We really wanted to get it in place before (Monday) because it was going to be a windy one and (fires) can get out of control pretty fast because even though it's a little bit humid, once those winds start going it can dry out quick," Barney explained. "Sometimes people think snow might be able to help out with drought and burn conditions, but that's not always the case. So, we're expecting a windier day and a few ones throughout the week."
According to the State Fire Marshal's website, Mills County is currently the only county with an active burn ban, and the move also comes after a ban was recently lifted in December. Barney says the dry conditions have been an anomaly throughout most of the region.
"Especially when you go further west towards Nebraska, I think they've had the fourth driest conditions in about the last 127 years and it isn't much different around here," he said. "It's been an anomaly around here where we've seen the Montgomery County fire that was not too long ago, Fremont County, and even up north of us, we missed them by that much not too long ago."
Officials also advise residents to avoid using fireworks or other items that produce flame or sparks, throwing out cigarettes from moving vehicles, along with discontinuing the burning of yard waste, piled tree debris, or other items during the ban. Barney says he excepts the ban to stay in place for at least the next few weeks. A copy of the proclamation from the State Fire Marshal's Office is available below: