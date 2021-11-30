(Pacific Junction) -- A Nebraska City man faces felony drug charges following a traffic stop in Mills County.
The Mills County Sheriff's Office says the county's K9 Unit assisted the Iowa State Patrol with a stop around 11 p.m. Monday on Interstate 29 west of Pacific Junction. Deputies deployed K9 Danken, who alerted to the odor of narcotics. Following an investigation, authorities located nearly 40 grams of methamphetamine in the vehicle.
Deputies arrested the driver -- 58-year-old Raymond Lamar Greene -- on felony drug charges. He was taken to the Mills County Jail pending further court proceedings.