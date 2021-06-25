(Glenwood) -- It's being called a big win for Mills County and a "game changer" for the state of Iowa.
Plans for construction of a $325 million beef processing plant in the county were announced at a news conference at the county's economic development office in Glenwood Friday morning. Cattlemen's Heritage, a newly-formed corporation with roots in livestock production and construction, will build a 1,500-head per-day procesing operation in the northwest quadrant of Interstate 29 and Bunge Avenue. Company officials say the facility will employ up to 750 workers and have an estimated annual impact of $1.1 billion. Chad Tentinger is founder and owner of TenCorp, Incorporated, a cattle industry construction firm with offices in Des Moines and Marcus. Tentinger tells KMA News the company felt the industrial-based zone was the right location for the plant.
"When we started looking for a site," said Tentinger, "we tasked one of the team members to just find the best site in the Midwest. He came back with a site in Mills County that's based on its location to a metro (area) with a large enough location for employment, and the property is zoned and ready for a project just like this."
Tentinger says the new facility is needed in order to expand beef processing capacity in the state.
"In the overall meat industry," he said, "we have over the last 15 years continued to grow expansion of cattle in the Midwest--bringing them back to the north where the feed stuffs are priced better. We have simply outgrown the capacity to process, and we need another processor to keep up with the demand."
Tentinger says lessons learned from COVID-19, which disrupted the U.S. food chain in 2020, prompted the company to proceed with the project.
"We learned some lessons during the last pandemic, unfortunately, that once we disrupt the food cycle, it is very hard to get it back on track," said Tentinger. "Smaller, mid-sized independent operators will be able to maneuver through such times much faster."
Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig was on hand to demonstrate the state's support for the new plant. Naig says the plant provides another opportunity for cattle producers--which in turn helps the economy.
"One of the things that's exciting about that is that it means economic activity," said Naig. "That's going to be meaningful, and for the region. That benefit, that economic impact reaches back all the way to the farm. That's what we're really excited about is the fact that this could be an opportunity for cattle producers really all across the state and the region to have another market opportunity, to have greater access to the marketplace."
Marco Floreani, executive director of the Mills County Economic Development Foundation, was among the local officials celebrating the plant's announcement. Floreani says the project is a big boost to the county in the wake of two major setbacks.
"This project will represent hundreds of millions of dollars of capital investment in our region," said Floreani. "So, this is a big win for Mills County. It's a win that represents a nice shot in the arm exiting the pandemic, and the floods that we all endured in 2019."
Creighton University Economics Professor Ernie Goss conducted a study of the plant's potential economic impact. With an average annual salary of $55,000 plus benefits, Goss' study claims the plant will employ 13.3 times the number of workers of the average Iowa manufacturer, and pay roughly 12.4 times the average payroll.
"It's a game changer, not just for Mills County, not just for Pottawattamie County, but for the state of Iowa, and this area," said Goss, "particularly for farmers and all of us that are connected to farms. That includes everybody in this room, and within a thousand miles of this building today."
Groundbreaking is expected to take place in the spring of 2022, with completion targeted for the winter of 2023.