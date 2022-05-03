(Glenwood) -- A ban on open burning in Mills County has been lifted.
Mills County Officials announced as of Tuesday at 8:00 a.m., a ban on open burning, which was put into affect in mid-April, is no longer in effect. Mills County Emergency Management Director Gabe Barney says the ban was originally put into place due to high winds and several weeks of little to no precipitation, but conditions have improved enough to lift the ban.
Though open burning is now permitted through the county except within city limits of jurisdictions with a standing ordinance, Barney strongly urges residents to contact their local fire chief for larger burns. Barney also reminds county residents of a controlled burn ordinance for un-incorporated areas of the county that requires a property owner to contact the Mills County Communications Center at 712-527-4871 prior to conducting a prescribed burn.