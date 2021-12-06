(Glenwood) -- Mills County recently took itself off the list of counties banning open burns but is still advising the public to take precautions.
In late September, the Mills County Emergency Management Agency received approval from the State Fire Marshal's Office to prohibit open burns, which lasted until mid-November. Mills County Emergency Management Coordinator Larry Hurst says the ban also was in light of the harvest season. He says the lifting of the ban came after deliberation between his agency and area fire chiefs.
"Here recently, I went ahead and surveyed the chiefs," Hurst said. "And they agreed that it was probably time to lift it and see if the public could abide by the local ordinances in the cities. Or the ordinance the county has for the area to call in before the burn, and advise us they're doing it."
Hurst says he has received some calls recently regarding concerns about fires, but says it has been better than before the ban.
However, Hurst still has some concerns about the current dry conditions and their potential to cause brush or wildfires despite lifting the ban.
"During that time of the ban, we were in a moderate risk during that time from the state," Hurst said. "Normally we assess that based on grass fire, and then fires generated by harvest and things like that, and the natural weather also gives us another look on that. Here as of recent, It's kind of gone up a little bit, the dryness."
According to the National Weather Service's Iowa Forecast Grasslands Fire Danger Index, Mills County and the majority of Iowa counties are still listed as a moderate risk.
However, Hurst says neither his agency nor area fire chiefs have yet to approach him about reinstating the ban but says it isn't entirely off the table.
"Could that occur, well yes it could, but I think it's going to depend here on the public, and how well they use the put in place safety procedures for when they do prescribed burns, that they do them safely," Hurst said. "So avoid high winds, prepare the area they are burning, and if there is any chance that it is unsafe or they're not sure about themselves, that they don't do the burn."
For more information on the regulations put in place by the county, contact Mills County Emergency Management at 712-527-3643.
Active burn bans in the state can be viewed on the Iowa Department of Public Safety website, while you can view the National Weather Service Grasslands Fire Danger Index here.