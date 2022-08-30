(Glenwood) -- Mills County residents can once again perform open burns.
That's according to Mills County Emergency Management Agency Director Gabe Barney, who tells KMA News, a burn ban that has been in place since early August has been lifted. The ban prohibited all open burning in the county, including within all city limits. Barney says the ban was initially implemented due to "abnormally dry" conditions.
"We got up to a moderate drought which is D1 for the drought monitor for the whole county," said Barney. "It was starting to have an effect -- you could see it in everyone's lawns with just dry conditions everywhere. We were lucky to alleviate the wind and it wasn't as windy as we had expected it to be which was nice. But we could kind of see the writing on the wall."
Additionally, Barney says area fire chiefs had also been reporting several calls for brush fires along Interstate-29. During the ban, the county implemented an automatic mutual aid protocol to give firefighters an edge in the case of extensive or uncontrolled burns.
However, after discussions with those area fire chiefs, he says recent rains and humidity have applied enough moisture to reduce the risk for severe grass or brush fire outbreaks in the immediate future.
"It started to green things up a little bit and there was less fuel sitting around," Barney explained. "The humidity helped as well too and that's something you don't think about always. But it was low wind, high moisture in the air, so we got to the point where we thought it was smart to lift it."
But, dryer conditions are on the docket for the remainder of this week, and Barney says the grass fire outlook for September still presents some risk and could result in another ban if rains don't return.
"That's something we're monitoring, and that could become an issue given what this next week and the week after brings, so we're hoping that we're hoping that we keep getting these big spurts of moisture," said Barney. "Because we've gotten lucky in the county compared to around us where there's been scattered or isolated thunderstorms and a lot of them come through here."
Additionally, Barney advises residents wishing to conduct large-scale controlled burns to contact their local fire chiefs for their best practices and weather considerations in preparing for a burn. Mills County also has a controlled burn ordinance for unincorporated portions of the county requiring the property owner to contact the Mills County Communication Center at 712-527-4871 before conducting a prescribed burn.