(Glenwood) -- Now would be a good time for Mills County residents to receive their COVID-19 vaccinations.
That's according to County Public Health Administrator Julie Lynes, who says shots are now open to all residents ages 16 and over. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Lynes says the county is making headway on immunizations efforts, now that it is no longer in a shortage situation in terms of vaccine supplies.
"Since December, we have had a vaccine shortage order," said Lynes, "so, we've had to navigate through our priority populations. Last week, that shortage order was dropped by the state, and anyone of age who is interested in getting the vaccine is now able to do so. And, for probably the first time, we have enough vaccines to administer to everyone who is interested."
Lynes says a large batch of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was administered during a clinic on Friday. She says the county also continues to receive ample supplies of the Moderna vaccine.
"Mills County Public Health continues to receive the Moderna vaccine," she said. "We are getting about 200 prime doses a week. Then, we also have our local pharmacies here in Mills County to include Hy-Vee and Kohll's, and they are receiving the Pfizer vaccine. So, our county residents have a lot of options as far as which vaccine they would like to receive, and now three different locations where they can go to get it."
Another major clinic is set for Saturday at 9 a.m. at Glenwood's former Shopko Building. Lynes says the clinic is designed to reach those unable to be vaccinated during the weekday.
"We're hoping to capture that population that might not be able to get into a vaccine during the day," said Lynes. "So, this Saturday morning, April 17th, we will have a clinic, and we encourage anyone to go on-line and schedule an appointment."
Vaccination appointments can be scheduled by logging into the Mills County Public Health's webpage, or the county's website, millscountyiowa.gov.