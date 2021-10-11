(Glenwood) -- A Pacific Junction man faces prison time following a recent conviction in an 18-year-old kidnapping case.
Forty-three year-old Myron Lee Brandon was found guilty in federal court last Wednesday of two counts of kidnapping and two counts of transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity. A jury returned the verdict following a three-day trial in U.S. District Court in Council Bluffs. Evidence presented at the trial indicated Brandon offered a ride to two teenage girls--one 15 years old, the other 14--in downtown Omaha back in June, 2003. Though the girls were expected to be taken to a location in Omaha, Brandon allegedly drove the girls to a rural road outside Pacific Junction. Brandishing a knife, the defendant sexually assaulted both victims, and used a cigarette to burn each of them in the breast area. After escaping, the girls walked to Interstate 29, where they were picked up by a motorists and taken to safety.
Though an investigation began in June, 2003, law enforcement failed to identify a suspect until February of last year, when DNA evidence of the victims submitted to the state's Sex Assault Kit Initiative identified Brandon. It was the first jury trial in Iowa using DNA evidence processed by the initiative. Sentencing for Brandon is set for March in Council Bluffs.