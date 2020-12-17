(Glenwood) -- A Glenwood man faces conspiracy charges in Mills County.
The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 18-year-old Cole Samuel Sherry was arrested Wednesday afternoon at the Mills County Jail on four counts of conspiracy to commit felony. Sherry remains in the county jail on $40,000 bond. Further information regarding the arrest has not been released.
In an unrelated case, the sheriff's office says 36-year-old Jeffrey Thomas Olsufka of Wayne, Nebraska was arrested early Wednesday evening for possession of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Olsufka is being held in the county jail on $1,600 bond.