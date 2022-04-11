(Glenwood) -- A Council Bluffs man was injured in a weekend motorcycle accident.
The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 43-year-old Brian Deyo was injured in an accident late Sunday afternoon near the intersection of Hillman Road and Highway 34 near Glenwood. Authorities say Deyo, who was driving a 2006 Harley Davidson, was traveling eastbound on Highway 34 and was attempting to turn northbound onto Hillman, when he locked up his brakes, cut in front of a car in the turning lane, and lost control crashing at the intersection at slow speeds.
Upon arrival, the Sheriff's Office says Deyo was found to be unconscious and bleeding from the right side of his head. EMS care was provided before Deyo was flown from the scene to Bergan Mercy in Omaha.