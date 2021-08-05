(Glenwood) -- A Mills County accident left one person with critical injuries late Wednesday morning.
The Mills County Sheriff's Office reports a single-vehicle motorcycle accident occurred around 10:25 a.m. Wednesday on 215th Street south of Glenwood. Authorities upon arrival at the scene called in Life Net helicopter due to the injuries. Glenwood Fire and Rescue attended to the victim until Life Net arrived. The victim and was transported to University of Nebraska Medical Center. It was determined by authorities that the accident occurred due to an animal in the roadway.
The incident is still under investigation by the Mills County Sheriff's Office. The Sheriff's Office was assisted on the scene by the Iowa State Patrol, Glenwood Fire and Rescue, and Life Net helicopter.