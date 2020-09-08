(Glenwood) -- A Silver City man was injured in a motorcycle accident in Mills County early Monday morning.
The Mills County Sheriff's Office says a motorcycle ridden by 22-year-old Kenneth Sobbing of Silver City was eastbound on Barrus Road at around 2 a.m. when it entered the westbound lane of traffic while negotiating a curve. The cycle exited the roadway and entered the north ditch near the intersection with 250th Street. Sobbing was taken by EMS to a local hospital. Further information on the accident was unavailable.
