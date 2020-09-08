Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Windy at times with rain. Low near 45F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Windy at times with rain. Low near 45F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.