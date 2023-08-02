(Glenwood) -- Mills County officials are filling the vacant public health administrator's position on a temporary basis.
Recently, the county's board of health appointed Alex Heard as interim director. Heard temporarily succeeds Kiernan Scott, who resigned last month. Mills County Supervisor Richard Crouch tells KMA News Heard's experience in the office led to his appointment.
"The board of health felt that he was within his bounds to do what they would expect him to do," said Crouch. "So, they offered him the job. He's accepted."
Crouch says the temporary appointment is due to uncertainty at the state level. He says the county is waiting to determine how two specific agencies are impacted by the reorganization of state government. Signed by Governor Kim Reynolds, the Iowa Legislature this past session approved a measure reducing the number of cabinent-level state agencies from 37 to 16.
"We're not sure what the state is going to do with Iowa Departments of Health and Human Services and Public Health," he said. "They're supposed to be combined the first part of the year through legislation. Nobody knows. Everybody you talk to across the state, from CEOS of other districts and stuff, what's going to take place. We really don't know. So, we don't want to get something in motion, and have to take that and stop that, then start it all over again."
With other staff members retiring, Crouch says the board is willing to work with Heard and the public health department in the interim.
"Lori Greiner, who has been there a long time, is retiring in September," said Crouch. "A couple other people are retiring. We laughed and joked, 'okay, Lori, it's your time to step up and take over for the third time.' She says, 'no. I'm not.' We're in the process of working with him. It's going to take some time, but right now, we feel that he can handle the job, and with the help of his experienced staff, we have no problem."
Scott resigned after only seven months on the job, having succeeded Lori Ann Gentry--who left last September--and Julie Lynes--who retired in May of last year.