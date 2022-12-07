(Glenwood) -- Mills County's search for new county attorney is expected to end next week.
No action was taken at the county's board of supervisors meeting Tuesday morning. But, Supervisor Richard Crouch tells KMA News the board is expected to appoint an applicant for the position at next week's meeting. The individual selected would succeed Naeda Elliott, who resigned last month--though she was the top votegetter in the November general elections.
"We didn't have time to get a resolution put together for this week," said Crouch. "That was the main drawback as far as appointing someone this week. We just have to get everything in a row, and one of them is that we have to do this by resolution, and put everything in a resolution according to what we're proving to be for the county attorney coming in."
While declining to divulge the next county attorney's name, Crouch acknowledged it's a local individual who would assume the office immediately.
"You know how the news travels in counties and courthouses, and stuff," he said. "It's out the door before we ever leave the board meeting. We kind of laugh about it, you know--why keep it a secret when it's traveling faster than we're talking."
Last week, the supervisors commissioned the assistance of Pottawattamie County Attorney Matt Wilber on an interim basis. One position officially filled Tuesday was the public health administrator's job, as the supervisors formally approved the selection of Kiernan Scott to fill the vacancy left by Lorie Ann Gentry's termination in September. Crouch says the supervisor's approval follows the county public health board's earlier appointment.
"She comes to us from across the river in Omaha," said Crouch. "She's very excited about the job, very energetic. She's come up with some new ideas and things that we think will help public health, and help us in the courthouse and the administration part. We're always looking for new ideas. We're always looking for new ideas. We're excited about getting her hired. It's been quite a process."
Scott was selected from among four other applicants for the position. In other business, the board approved materials and equipment for the proposed renovation of the county's 911 communications center, at a cost of $156,123.