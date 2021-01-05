(Glenwood) -- The roller coaster ride of COVID-19 case numbers continues in Mills County.
Mills County Public Health Tuesday reported an additional 39 coronavirus cases for the week ending Tuesday, for a grand total of 1,299 cases since March of last year. Of that total 1,136 have recovered. Even more concerning is the county's 14-day positivity rate is up to 13.4% this week. Two additional deaths were reported in the county during the week, bringing Mills County's death toll to 15.
Speaking on a recent edition of KMA's "Morning Line" program, Mills County Public Health Administrator Julie Lynes says the county's COVID case numbers appear to be rising again, after a spike in November, and a slight downturn before Christmas.
"We were at an all-time high in mid-November," said Lynes. "Our positivity rate got as high as 26%. Then from mid-November until about last week, we saw a gradual decline. Our positivity rate last week was 9.4%."
Lynes says the latest numbers demonstrate the need to continue practicing COVID mitigation strategies.
"I think that's an indicator that we need to remain very vigilant to slow the spread of COVID-19," she said. "I think we have a lot of good news on the way, with the vaccines. But, we really want to encourage our community not to let their guard down, and to be very mindful that we can infect others even if we're not sick with the virus. So, we need to take all those protective actions to keep those around us safe."
A total of 6,611 residents have been tested for the virus. Statistics from other southwest Iowa counties is available from the daily COVID-19 tracker page located under news at kmaland.com.